‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Reveals How Han Met Lando

Solo: A Star Wars Story has given audiences quite a lot to process — including the birth of one of the galaxy’s most complex partnerships.

Major spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below! Only look if you want to know!

Almost since Solo was first announced to be in development, fans had wondered if the project would also involve a younger Lando Calrissian, and would depict the first time he met Han Solo. Thankfully, the film fulfilled just that — but with some extra twists and turns thrown in.

The film sees Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) taken into Tobias Beckett’s (Woody Harrelson) smuggling, which ultimately gets put on a job by Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). When the group realizes that they need a really good ship to take them from Kessel to Savareen, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) has a plan in mind.

Qi’ra takes the group to Lando (Donald Glover), who is in the middle of a game of Sabacc. Han strikes up a conversation with Lando, and ultimately ends up challenging him in Sabacc. The pair both play a pretty good game, which ultimately culminates in Lando wagering the Millennium Falcon, while Han offers up a ship that he actually doesn’t have. Lando ends up winning the game, only to realize Han’s situation, and agrees to go on the mission for a cut of the profits.

From there, things get pretty crazy, with robot uprisings, shootouts, and the like. Near the third act, Lando realizes that he isn’t particularly fond of Han, and ultimately takes the Falcon and flies away. After dealing with the situation with Dryden Vos, Han and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) decide to track Lando down. Han hugs Lando, taking the cards that Lando has smuggled up his sleeve, and ends up beating Lando – and earning the Falcon – in another game of Sabacc.

Sure, some fans had assumed that Han and Lando’s story would have these story beats to it, stemming from the line about Han “winning [the Falcon] fair and square” in Empire Strikes Back. Still, seeing it unfold onscreen adds a whole other layer to the pair’s relationship — and somewhat explains why Lando ultimately betrays Han in the original trilogy.

“I will say that their relationship is many different things.” Ehrenreich said in an interview last year. “As it is when you see them in the originals. I think they have very different styles.”

What did you think of Han and Lando’s first adventure together? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.