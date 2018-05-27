‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Reveals How Han Met Chewbacca

Ever since Han Solo first appeared in A New Hope, he’s been accompanied by best friend, first mate, and loud-mouthed Wookie, Chewbacca. Their bond has been adored by Star Wars fans over the last few decades, and this weekend’s Solo: A Star Wars Story finally revealed how the two partners met.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story! Continue reading at your own risk…

At the beginning of Solo, Han is completely on his own, and he joins the Imperial Army to try and become a pilot. However, after three years in the military, Han was kicked out of pilot school and sent into the infantry.

During a dangerous and muddy battle, Han meets Tobias Beckett and tries to blackmail his way off of the planet. His plan backfires as Beckett, posing as an Imperial captain, tells another officer that Han is a deserter. The officer, who already doesn’t like Han, sentences him to be thrown in a pit with “the beast.”

Two soldiers attach a chain to Han’s ankle, throw him down into an underground room filled with mud, and start placing bets on how long he survives. The beast, who’s ankle is on the other end of the chain, turns out to be Chewbacca, and he quickly tries to kill Han.

Just as Chewbacca has Han on the ropes, the future smuggler starts speaking in Shryiiwook, the native Wookie language. This captures his attention, and Han lays out a plan in which the duo act like they’re fighting, only to tear down the ceiling of the entrapment and break out together.

As with most of Han’s plans, the idea works, and he leads Chewbacca to Beckett’s ship as it’s about to take off. Needing the muscle of the Wookie, Beckett decides to allow them to join the upcoming quest, and the rest is history.

From that point on, Han and Chewbacca become a formidable pair that stuck by one another until Han’s tragic death decades later, at the hands of his son Kylo Ren.

Are you glad to finally see how Han and Chewbacca met? Did Solo: A Star Wars Story live up to your expectations? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard and starring Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, and Woody Harrelson, is now playing in theaters everywhere.