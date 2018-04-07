New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Promo Teases Train Heist

With less than two months until the movie premieres in theaters, the most fans have learned about the new Star Wars movie is coming from product and promotional tie-ins. So it’s only fitting that we get a good look at one of the film’s set pieces thanks to a car commercial.

French auto company Renault debuted a commercial promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story, which features their Kadjar SUV riding along the Conveyex train as Chewbacca exchanges blaster shots with some members of the Cloud Riders. It offers a hint of what fans can expect when the movie premieres in theaters. Take a look in the player above.

We previously learned one the Conveyex being a sort of test for Han Solo and his Wookiee companion after the first trailers dropped in February. It almost seems like Woody Harrelson’s character Beckett is using this first heist to determine the smugglers’ acumen.

Of course, we caught glimpse of masked villain Enfys Nest in battle with Beckett on the train in the Super Bowl spot. And the confrontation has been supported by what we’ve learned since.

Nest is the leader of a gang of marauders known as the Cloud Riders, a swoop bike gang that deals in criminal activity. The Cloud Riders also have a presence in the discarded Legends continuity, first coming into conflict with Han Solo in the original Marvel Star Wars comic series.

In this promo, we see the swoop bikes pacing alongside the Conveyex with Chewbacca riding the train, blasting at the bikers and generally creating obstacles for the Renault vehicle to dodge. It is very much a car commercial in the same vein as those Nissan promos for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But we do catch a glimpse of the Millennium Falcon in action, riding alongside and taking out the Cloud Riders and giving Chewbacca a chance to catch his breath.

Of course, this is not going to be the exact scene we see in the film. But it should give us an idea of what to expect when Solo premieres in theaters.

Denny’s also released a promo of two children trading cards, though it appears to mimic what will be the Sabacc scene briefly teased in the trailers. In that clip, we see Han Solo and Lando Calrissian playing the game surrounded by exotic aliens, potentially revealing the fateful moment when the Falcon sees a change in ownership.

Hopefully we get to see more, such as another trailer, before the movie releases.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.