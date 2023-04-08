Star Wars: Ahsoka Gets Official Twitter Account

Lucasfilm gave fans all over the world a sneak peek at their upcoming Star Wars series, which include Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. We got to see a brand new trailer for Ahsoka that shows us exactly what the series is about and reveals that Grand Admiral Thrawn will be a major focus of the series. It also gave us a look at a bunch of characters from their animated series, including Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance, brought into live action. Rosario Dawson will lead Ahsoka as the titular character, reprising her role from The Mandalorian, and it finally looks like marketing for the series has begun. Along with the trailer, Lucasfilm has given Ahsoka its official Twitter account. You can go to @ahsokaofficial right now and follow the series for any updates that may come.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

