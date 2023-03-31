The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Reveals Secret of How Bo-Katan Keeps Her Hair Perfect When She Removes Her Helmet (Exclusive)

Disney+ has finally released the highly anticipated third season of their hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and we finally know what happens next in Grogu and Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) saga. The Mandalorian Season 3 has been slowly building on the lore of Mandalore, showing us Din Djarin repenting for removing his helmet by swimming in the waters in the mines of Mandalore. We also get to see a lot more of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who has appeared in a lot more episodes and works with the titular character. Bo-Katan tends to look particularly flawless with her helmet off, and if you were wondering how Hart's hair always looks that perfect, Sackhoff has an answer for you. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian got the chance to speak with Sackhoff about her recent appearance at Megacon Orlando.

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

