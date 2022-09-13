The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Teases Din Djarin's Reluctant Journey in Season 3

The Mandalorian's Din Djarin is a simple man who is being swept up in a much bigger story. Phase Zero host Brandon Davis had the opportunity to speak with executive producer Rick Famuyiwa and star Pedro Pascal after The Mandalorian Season 3's new teaser trailer played at the D23 Expo in Anaheim over the weekend and finally made its way online. Famuyiwa has written and directed for The Mandalorian since its first season but it is only with Season 3 that he's become an executive producer. He spoke about what it means to become part of The Mandalorian's creative leadership alongside series creator Jon Favreau and Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni.

"I've been a part of the storytelling in this world since the second episode and what's been great about how Jon and Dave have collaborated is that they've they've always included and wanted and they're really pushed for the directors to bring their own points of view and vision," Famuyiwa says. "And so I've been doing that within the episodes that I was I was directing, also writing, and now just to be able to expand upon that into executive producing and continuing to direct, It's been pretty amazing. And so, you know, I think we we've just been trying to tell this simple story of a guy and his child, complications continue to happen in his life, so whatever I could do to bring that to life, it's been great."

He went on to talk about how The Mandalorian's story is a really a simple one about a simple man and that it has grown in scope simply as a byproduct of being set in the Star Wars universe. "That's what's been great about the processes, how organic it's been and that, yes, there's some thoughts, I think now, about how it expands, but I think initially it's just really the simple act of telling this story," he says. "I think Jon was trying to keep it from becoming so big when he initially conceived of it, but I think it's Star Wars, it could never be contained. It's never really about plotting a master plan, but there are a ton of stories that are going to continued to tell in Star Wars and some of them have come through our show."

The larger scope comes through in The Mandalorian Season 3's trailer, which sees Din Djarin traveling to Mandalore and convening with many other Mandalorians. Pascal emphasized that Din remains a simple man who just wants to be a father to Grogu. "When [Famuyiwa] says that you start with something simple and continue to build around that, I just find it fascinating that such a person that kind of insists on simplicity and living his life in such a simple way, The Way, this is The Way, I think that for somebody to discover who they are with as much resistance, as they can, they can muster is a fascinating thing to watch," Pascal says.

The Mandalorian wrapped filming on its third season in March. It is expected to debut on Disney+ in February 2023.