Star Wars Fans Can Now Pre-Order a Life-Size Baby Yoda Figure

Baby Yoda’s run has extended into 2020 as audiences await the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Sideshow Collectibles has some good news for big fans as they’ve made a life-size version of the adorable little puppet available for pre-order. Look into those big old eyes and say that you don’t absolutely love it. That’s right, for $350 you can have The Child sit shotgun on trips to the store or maybe just display it on your shelves. People who opt-in for the pre-order will have plenty of time to find a spot for Baby Yoda as the estimated delivery won’t be until August at the earliest. But, if you or anyone in your immediate circle is a giant fan, they can hold it for themselves later this fall.

Apparently the charm of the puppet isn’t limited to audiences at home. Emily Swallow plays The Armorer, and she talked about how overpowering the cuteness on display was while making The Mandalorian.

“I mean, that was ridiculous, because like you know that it’s not real, but it really is just as cute in person,” Swallow explained to ComicBook.com. “I was so, so happy that I got to be in a scene with him, and I had no idea though, the kind of impact it would have, and I didn’t think, I mean, everything was so secretive around filming it. I didn’t really know everything that had gone on with him in the episodes that I wasn’t in, but I was super-excited that I got to be the one to reveal the stuff about the Jedi and where he might have come from.”

Check out the description for the Baby Yoda replica down below:

Lovingly referred to by audiences as ‘Baby Yoda’, the mysterious alien known as The Child has quickly become the breakout fan-favorite of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Now eager collectors can become a clan of two and bring home the asset as an incredible 1:1 scale Star Wars collectible, no tracking fob needed.

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5″ tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.

Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier!

You can pre-order one here if that’s your thing.

