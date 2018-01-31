Enjoy Huge Deals on ‘Star Wars’ Movie Novelizations and Comics

At the moment there are several huge sales happening on Star Wars books and comics that die-hard fans will probably want to take advantage of. Time is a factor here, so let's dive right into your options:

First up, Amazon has the novelization of The Force Awakens on a one-day Kindle sale where it can be had for only $2. At that price, why not? The book also includes two tie-in short stories: "The Perfect Weapon" by Delilah S. Dawson and "Bait" by Alan Dean Foster.

You can also pick up the novelization of The Last Jedi in hardcover for 35% off. That book is especially interesting because in contains scenes from alternate versions of the script. One of those scenes is Han Solo's funeral. Author Jason Fry notes:

"Rian Johnson and I had an amazing conversation. We got to write entirely new scenes for the book," Fry told The Star Wars Show. "Han Solo's funeral, Rose and Paige Tico together and further explorations of the fascinating world of Canto Bight, to name just a few."

Next up on the list is the huge sale Amazon is running on Marvel and Star Wars digital graphic novels. Most of the 3000 titles in the sale are being sold for next to nothing, so it's a perfect opportunity to catch up on several different Star Wars series.

Finally, ThinkGeek is offering this enormous Marvel Star Wars slipcase set for $150 with free shipping, which is pretty fantastic when you consider that the list price is $350. This Star Wars box set was released this past April and contains over 2200 pages of Star Wars comics in hardcover - including adaptations of the films up to The Force Awakens, as well as Star Wars Vol. 1 Darth Vader Vol. 1, a book of Marvel Star Wars covers, a poster, and more. The full list of hardcover comics and bonus material that's included in the set can be found below.

• Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

• Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

• Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

• Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

• Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars; Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

• Star Wars: Journey to the Force Awakens - Shattered Empire

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens Adaptation

• Star Wars Vol. 1

• Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1

• Star Wars: Heroes for A New Hope

• Star Wars: The Marvel Covers Vol. 1

• Star Wars Box Poster

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.