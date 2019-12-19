Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher On What Would Have Been Her 64th Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars fans are spreading the love for Carrie Fisher today, October 21st, which would have been her 64th birthday. Fisher tragically passed away in 2016 at age 60, leaving behind both a proud legacy as an entertainer, as well as a massive hole in the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. Fisher was instrumental in helping Disney re-launch Star Wars in the modern era, during the Sequel Trilogy run that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015; due to her untimely passing, director J.J. Abrams used already-shot footage to complete Fisher's arc as Princess Leia, in the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Scroll below to see how Star Wars fans are celebrating Carrie Fisher today:

Remember Her

Star Wars official pages are making it official: this is a time of remembrance.

prevnext

Missing Our Space Princess

Carrie Fisher quotes are out in full Force today (see what we did there?). 

prevnext

The Fourth Is With Us

Now we remember all four-fourths of Carrie Fisher's wonderful being. 

prevnext

Better To Have Love and Lost

Carrie Fisher had a unique way of dealing with paparazzi - and fans will always love her for it. 

prevnext

No One's Ever Really Gone

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker couldn't have said this line at a better time. The shadow of Carrie Fisher's death hung over The Last Jedi, and this quote helped heal fans' pain. 

prevnext

A Life of Art

Carrie Fisher wanted a life of art, and her art is what will keep her alive for generations. Mission accomplished. 

prevnext

Royal Smile

If you only see one Carrie Fisher image today, this is the one you need. 

prevnext

Film If Forever

0comments

The true power of film is that it can keep the spirit of a performer alive forever. See for yourself. 

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher, October 21, 1956 - December 27, 2016. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of