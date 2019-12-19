Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher On What Would Have Been Her 64th Birthday
Star Wars fans are spreading the love for Carrie Fisher today, October 21st, which would have been her 64th birthday. Fisher tragically passed away in 2016 at age 60, leaving behind both a proud legacy as an entertainer, as well as a massive hole in the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. Fisher was instrumental in helping Disney re-launch Star Wars in the modern era, during the Sequel Trilogy run that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015; due to her untimely passing, director J.J. Abrams used already-shot footage to complete Fisher's arc as Princess Leia, in the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Scroll below to see how Star Wars fans are celebrating Carrie Fisher today:
Remember Her
Today, we take a moment to remember the woman who gave us Princess Leia. Here’s to you, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/2ITyufy8uW— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 21, 2020
Missing Our Space Princess
"It’s a man’s world and show business is a man’s meal, with women generously sprinkled through it like overqualified spice."—Carrie Fisher.
Remembering our dearly missed space princess, born this day in 1956. 💝👸✨ pic.twitter.com/UD6TPeyRvv— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 21, 2020
The Fourth Is With Us
As today would have been Carrie Fisher’s 64th birthday, it seems like a good time to share this moment of magnificence from her again. pic.twitter.com/x7S4ontzu1— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 21, 2020
Better To Have Love and Lost
Missing Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 64th birthday, but better to have loved her and lost her, you know, than never to have had her flip us off a thousand perfect times.— Marshall Ghoulius (@MarshallJulius) October 21, 2020
“If my life wasn't funny it would just be true, and that is unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/GC9RvIa4bH
No One's Ever Really Gone
Happy birthday to Carrie Fisher. Our princess and general would’ve turned 64 years old today. To quote Luke, “No one’s ever really gone.” pic.twitter.com/XAVnOdehlM— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) October 21, 2020
A Life of Art
"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art."
Happy Birthday to Carrie Fisher! (1956 – 2016) pic.twitter.com/g2na4xKGpm— Classic Hollywood (@CHC_1927) October 21, 2020
Royal Smile
just carrie fisher smiling cause today is her day and i miss her so much pic.twitter.com/ce5kpJJdCp— benny; 🎃 (@sunswalker) October 21, 2020
Film If Forever
words can’t express how much i miss her. happy birthday carrie fisher, i hope you are having a good one in you glittery palace among the clouds pic.twitter.com/6AuDqx5nfz— spooky lucifer CARRIE DAY🎃 (@hanleiarey) October 21, 2020
The true power of film is that it can keep the spirit of a performer alive forever. See for yourself.
