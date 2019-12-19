Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher On What Would Have Been Her 64th Birthday

Star Wars fans are spreading the love for Carrie Fisher today, October 21st, which would have been her 64th birthday. Fisher tragically passed away in 2016 at age 60, leaving behind both a proud legacy as an entertainer, as well as a massive hole in the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. Fisher was instrumental in helping Disney re-launch Star Wars in the modern era, during the Sequel Trilogy run that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015; due to her untimely passing, director J.J. Abrams used already-shot footage to complete Fisher's arc as Princess Leia, in the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

