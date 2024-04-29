Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On May 1st 2024

May 2024 isn't a big month for LEGO in terms of the quantity of new releases, but it is a big one as far as quality is concerned. First off, there will be a huge wave of sets to celebrate Star Wars Day / May the 4th that's headlined by the TIE Interceptor UCS set. There will also be a space exploration-themed collection that includes the LEGO Artemis Space Launch System. Details about these sets, and the rest of the must-have LEGO drops for May 2024, can be found below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET April 30th / May 1st unless otherwise indicated. Star Wars Day promotions are highlighted, but there might be others,, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases might also be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Sets

LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Gift Promotions

LEGO Star Wars Trade Federation Troop Carrier building set – See at LEGO: $160 minimum purchase

– See at LEGO: $160 minimum purchase LEGO Star Wars: Battle of Yavin collectible building se t – See at LEGO: $90 minimum purchase (LEGO Insiders Gift)

t – See at LEGO: $90 minimum purchase (LEGO Insiders Gift) AAT building set - See at LEGO: $40 minimum purchase

See at LEGO: $40 minimum purchase All three gifts will be given to fans that purchase the TIE Interceptor set. These gifts will be available for Star Wars purchases placed from May 1st to May 5th or while supplies last. Historically, big promotional sets sell out early, so you'll want to take advantage well ahead of May 5th if possible.

LEGO Despicable Me 4 and Disney Sets / May 2024

LEGO Space-Themed Sets / May 2024

