Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On May 1st 2024
Includes Star Wars Day sets, Despicable Me 4 sets, and NASA Artemis Space Launch System.
May 2024 isn't a big month for LEGO in terms of the quantity of new releases, but it is a big one as far as quality is concerned. First off, there will be a huge wave of sets to celebrate Star Wars Day / May the 4th that's headlined by the TIE Interceptor UCS set. There will also be a space exploration-themed collection that includes the LEGO Artemis Space Launch System. Details about these sets, and the rest of the must-have LEGO drops for May 2024, can be found below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET April 30th / May 1st unless otherwise indicated. Star Wars Day promotions are highlighted, but there might be others,, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases might also be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.
LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Sets
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor building set ($229.99 / 1931 pieces) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders get first dibs on May 1st. It will be available to the general public on May 4th at 12am ET. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.
- LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama building set ($79.99 / 718 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator building set ($69.99 / 640 pieces) – See at LEGO (Pre-order early)
- LEGO Star Wars Droideka building set ($64.99 / 583 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape building set ($29.99 / 221 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody building set (5 pack) ($9.99 / 147 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace building set ($54.99 / 732 pieces) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity Coffee Table Book ($149.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Star Wars Day 2024 Gift Promotions
- LEGO Star Wars Trade Federation Troop Carrier building set – See at LEGO: $160 minimum purchase
- LEGO Star Wars: Battle of Yavin collectible building set – See at LEGO: $90 minimum purchase (LEGO Insiders Gift)
- AAT building set - See at LEGO: $40 minimum purchase
- All three gifts will be given to fans that purchase the TIE Interceptor set. These gifts will be available for Star Wars purchases placed from May 1st to May 5th or while supplies last. Historically, big promotional sets sell out early, so you'll want to take advantage well ahead of May 5th if possible.
LEGO Despicable Me 4 and Disney Sets / May 2024
- Minions and Gru's Family Mansion ($99.99) – See at LEGO:
- Brick-Built Gru and Minions ($54.99) – See at LEGO
-
Minions' Music Party Bus ($39.99) – See at LEGO
- Minions and Banana Car ($24.99) – See at LEGO
- Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes ($34.99) – See at LEGO
LEGO Space-Themed Sets / May 2024
- NASA Artemis Space Launch System ($259.99) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders get first dibs starting on May 14th / 15th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. The set will open up to everyone at the same time and in the same place on May 18th.
- The Milky Way Galaxy ($199.99) – See at LEGO: The LEGO Art Milky way Galaxy set will have the same launch timing as the Artemis set.
-
LEGO City Space Explorers Pack ($31.99) – See at LEGO
- LEGO Space Minifigures Series 26 ($4.99) – See at LEGO
-
LEGO Space Minfiigures Series 26 6 Pack ($29.94) – See at LEGO
- Alien Pack ($14.99) – See at LEGO
-
Alien Planet Habitat (14.99) – See at LEGO