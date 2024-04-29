Marvel Previews Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Comic

"I had a dream I was a Jedi." Before he was Darth Vader, he was Anakin "Ani" Skywalker: a nine-year-old slave on the remote planet Tatooine. With the guidance of Qui-Gon Jinn and the teachings of his future master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the slave boy, Chosen One, and podracer with a high midi-chlorian count was destined to become a heroic Jedi Knight — and the future evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The story of Anakin Skywalker begins in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, the first chapter of George Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The story starts even earlier in Marvel's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special comic. On stands May 1 — in time for the prequel's return to theaters on May 3 and Star Wars Day on May 4 — the special is told from Anakin's perspective and is set before, during, and after the events of the film.

Written by Greg Pak (Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader) with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: Revelations) and a cover by Phil Noto (Star Wars: The High Republic), the 36-page comic features "never-before-seen, revelatory stories" exploring the earliest days and secret inner life of Anakin Skywalker. His mother, Shmi Skywalker; the diplomatic Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi; young Queen Padmè Amidala of Naboo; and the Gungan Jar-Jar Binks all appear in the one-shot, which begins with Anakin's dream as a laser sword-wielding Jedi who frees Tatooine's slaves (as seen in the preview pages below).

"I was eight when A New Hope came out, so for my formative years, Star Wars was synonymous with the original trilogy," Pak said in a statement. "But I delved deep into the prequels when I came on board as the writer of Marvel's Darth Vader comics, watching and rewatching all of them. And I found myself dazzled by the long game George Lucas was playing in laying out the tragedy of Darth Vader. It's been an absolute thrill to contribute to that legacy by revisiting The Phantom Menace with new scenes from the point of view of young Anakin."

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special is on sale May 1 from Marvel Comics. Throughout May, The Phantom Menace anniversary variant covers will adorn the covers of Marvel's line of Star Wars comics, including Darth Vader, Mace Windu, and The High Republic (Phase III).