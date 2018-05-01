‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Reportedly Casting for New Female Lead Character

Expect to see some new faces when we return to the galaxy far, far away, as the struggle between the First Order and the Resistance will receive some new players.

A new casting notice for Star Wars: Episode IX points at a new character named “Caro,” and apparently casting director Nina Gold is looking for a young woman to play the role, according to a report from That Hashtag Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The casting notice describes Caro as “captivating naturalness and ease to her manner,” and calls her a”leader and problem solver, smart with a great sense of humor and a strong will. All this comes to her effortlessly.”

It sounds like Rey and Finn will get another ally on the Light side, though it remains to be seen just how this character will figure into J.J. Abrams‘ film.

After the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Resistance forces have been drastically reduced. Most of their leadership and reinforcements have been destroyed, leaving a small group of survivors to retreat in the Millennium Falcon.

But after Luke Skywalker’s stand off with Kylo Ren, a spark of hope has since reignited across the galaxy. We’re guessing Caro comes to join the side of the Resistance in the wake of that event, with Abrams’ film telling the story of how the oppressed and downtrodden come together to get rid of the First Order.

Caro sounds like an intriguing new addition, coming along with another fresh face being referred to as “Mara,” which raises all sorts of questions in its own right.

Fans of the discarded Extended Universe continuity likely remember Mara Jade as the reformed assassin of the Emperor who comes to fall in love with and marry Luke Skywalker. The two then have a child named Ben Skywalker, and Mara Jade becomes instrumental in helping her husband restart the Jedi Order.

Though it seems unlikely that Mara Jade will actually make a live-action appearance in the new Star Wars movie, it seems like Lucasfilm is making some obvious connections for longtime fans of the franchise.

We’ll find out when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters on December 20, 2019.