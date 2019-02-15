‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: John Boyega Reveals Spider-Man Wrap Gift

Star Wars: Episode IX director J.J. Abrams announced this afternoon that the film had wrapped principal photography. Star John Boyega took to Instagram to reveal gifts he received to celebrate the end of the journey, sharing a photo of a prop from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 from co-star Daisy Ridley.

Boyega shared a vial of serum with “OSCORP INDUSTRIES” emblazoned on the side, which fans will likely recognize from appearing in the Andrew Garfield-starring Spider-Man movie. The actor added, “Daisy got this for me as a wrap gift!!!”

We can’t fully comprehend the significance of the gift, with Boyega’s emojis clearly revealing his excitement over the token. Given that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 isn’t the most beloved superhero film, it’s unclear if this was meant to represent that film or merely serve as a Spider-Man memento.

Of course, our more speculation-driven perspective can’t help but wonder if Boyega is a fan of the Wall-Crawler and possibly interested in playing the character at some point in the future, motivating Ridley’s gift. The popularity of Miles Morales, thanks in large part to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, makes Boyega playing the character somewhat of a possibility. This is entirely speculation at this point, though Boyega has previously revealed he has had meetings with Marvel Studios and has also admitted how much he would love to say Spider-Man, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

The actor shared another gift he received to celebrate the production ending, this one from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

This gift is a Resistance blaster, which fans first saw Poe Dameron wield in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Boyega’s Finn hasn’t used this specific blaster yet in his previous two appearances, with this gift possibly confirming it is a significant weapon for the character in Episode IX.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be landing in theaters on December 20th.

