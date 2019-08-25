Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Details Revealed for Walt Disney World Resort

Visitors to Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort will soon be able to enjoy staying in a resort straight out of a galaxy far, far away. At the D23 Expo, Disney Parks unveiled plans fro the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort, a resort that will make guests feel like they’re staying aboard a starship from the Star Wars universe.

According to details revealed by Walt Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek at D23 Expo 2019 during the Disney Parks presentation (via the Disney Parks blog), Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will offer a two-night itinerary where guests arrive and depart together, similar to Disney Cruise Line. They will then experience their own Star Wars story within the Starcruiser resort.

Guests board the Halcyon, a ship known for service to exotic locales. They’ll stay in well-furnished ship cabins, enjoy dining aboard the ship, visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and more. All throughout, guests can participate in onboard activities and interact with characters, crew, and other passengers to become a part of the broader Star Wars story. Here’s the rundown of the experience provided by Disney Parks:

The adventure begins when you arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World and check in for your two-night experience.

You will be invited to enter a Launch Pod for transport into space. Through windows above, you’ll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon.

When the Launch Pod docks with the Halcyon and the airlock opens, you will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin your journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The all-immersive experience also features entertaining activities, such as: Wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, where you may discover your own connection with the Force. Visiting the starcruiser’s Bridge to learn about ship systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense – skills that may come in handy during a journey through this adventure-filled galaxy.



Disney Parks also says the view from the windows will change as you travel through the galaxy. The Halcyon also has hidden rooms where you can hide secret or hold secret meetings. Disney also promises that the choices you make during your stay will affect how the story plays out.

Does this sound like a Star Wars adventure you’d like to embark on? Let us know in the comments.