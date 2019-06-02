Mark Hamill Has Dream Reunion with Harrison Ford at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

A reunion between Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one Hamill has “always dreamed of.”

Hamill and Ford, along with original trilogy co-star Billy Dee Williams and franchise creator George Lucas, attended the theme park expansion land’s dedication ceremony Wednesday alongside Disney CEO Bob Iger. The wholly Star Wars-themed section of Disneyland park now boasts the first ever full scale replica of the Millennium Falcon, the ship once piloted by Ford’s Han Solo and the late Peter Mayhew’s Chewbacca.

The reunion I’ve always dreamed of happened yesterday at #GalaxysEdge

Harrison: “Peter- This one’s for you.”

Me (in my thought bubble): “Carrie- You are here with us in our hearts.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/DexY5nDITj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 30, 2019

Both Mayhew and Leia Organa star Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, were remembered by Hamill and Ford, whose Luke Skywalker and Han Solo did not reunite before their respective deaths in the ongoing Star Wars sequel trilogy. Hamill earlier lamented the lack of an on-screen reunion in a March tweet, published after Hamill admitted not giving Luke, Han, and Leia another scene together was a “big mistake.”

“I just thought, Luke’s never going to see his best friend again. You look at it in a self-centered way,” Hamill told Den of Geek.

“I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care! I have to stipulate that I care, but it didn’t really seem to affect the larger audience. Luke, Han, and Leia will never be together again, and I’ll probably never get to work with Harrison again.”

Though the focus of both the latest Star Wars trilogy and Galaxy’s Edge is on the new generation — “as it should be,” Hamill said of the trilogy, to conclude with December’s The Rise of Skywalker — the franchise veteran was disappointed The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson didn’t pen a sendoff for Luke and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), resulting in Hamill’s improvising one.

“They had me walking by Threepio, not even acknowledging him,” Hamill said. “I said: ‘I can’t do that! [Johnson] said, ‘Okay, go over and do whatever.’ So I went over, and I did whatever. They say it in the script: ‘Forget the past, kill it if you have to,’ and they’re doing a pretty good job!”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at the Disneyland Resort. No reservations will be required after June 23.