Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – What Does Blue Milk Taste Like?

Today is the day where Star Wars fans can actually visit the galaxy far, far away by taking a visit to Black Spire Outpost, the latest expansion of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. And with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we finally get the answer to the question of something we’ve been curious about ever since the first movie came out: What does Blue Milk taste like?

The Black Spire Outpost is home to many merchants and purveyors, but one of the most notable is the Milk Stand, which offers both Blue and Green Milk, the latter of which infamously debuted in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We sampled both flavors to see what we’ve been missing out on, and the flavors were surprising.

Both are blended ice drinks, much like slushies, and are dairy free. Because they’re a rice-based treat, even those with aversions for lactose can enjoy them.

This gives the Blue and Green Milk the same flavor base as horchata or coconut water, though depending on the color you also get a different fruity taste as well. The Blue Milk has a more tropical taste with strong pineapple flavors, while the Green Milk is more citrusy.

The drinks are pretty tasty, which is Disney Parks just meeting the high expectations for their frozen sweets. The Dole Whip is a staple of every trip to the parks, and the lemon soft serve from Disney’s California Adventure has grown in popularity since it started being served. Blue and Green Milk are new additions to that list and will likely be a popular option as more and more guests visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

It might not live up to your expectations, which wouldn’t be new for something related to Star Wars. But at least you’ll finally know the answer to that question every fan has been dying to know since Star Wars: A New Hope first hit theaters.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland, and will be open at Walt Disney World in August.