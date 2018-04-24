Alden Ehrenreich Signed On For Two Movies After ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The episodic entries in the Star Wars saga could seemingly have no end, though its standalone films are seemingly meant to be one-off experiences that enrich the galaxy and don’t require a follow-up film. While many audiences are assuming Solo: A Star Wars Story is a singular experience to help share insight on the galaxy’s most famous smuggler, star Alden Ehrenreich confirmed his deal with Lucasfilm included a total of three films.

During a recent interview with Esquire, the actor was directly asked how many films he signed on for, replying, “Three.” He then added, “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But—yeah.”

Unlike Rogue One, which saw all of its main characters perish in order to deliver Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance, Solo takes place many years before the events of the original Sar Wars, possibly allowing for audiences to see the smuggler on more adventures.

Given the popularity of the Star Wars series, another possibility is that Ehrenreich’s contract stipulated he appear in a total of three films, though not necessarily be the main character. Were a rumored Boba Fett film to eventually become a reality, Ehrenreich could potentially appear in a few scenes to fulfill his contract, while still allowing the main story to focus on the Mandalorian.

With a month to go before the film hits theaters, there are multiple variables that determine whether we should expect a sequel. While we are aware the events of the film mostly take place more than a decade before Han met Luke in Mos Eisley, the film’s narrative could include a jump forward in time to the events that led up to him walking into the cantina on Tatooine. We also know that the film has a time jump of a few years, depicting Han as a young man before jumping forward to depict his reunion with childhood ally Qi’Ra, so the film could end with a time jump as well.

Another factor would be how successful the film is, both financially and critically. Even if the film’s narrative ends with a tease of future adventures, if the film is received poorly or is a box office bomb, Lucasfilm would be less likely to revive the smuggler for future adventures.

Audiences will get to see Solo: A Star Wars Story when it lands in theaters on May 25th.

