New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Clip Refutes Theory About Enfys Nest

While much of the production of Solo: A Star Wars Story was widely reported, details about the film’s actual plot have been kept mostly under wraps. One of the biggest mysteries surrounded the intimidating character Enfys Nest, with a variety of theories surrounding the character’s true identity. A new clip, seen above, negates the idea that Emilia Clarke‘s Qi’Ra is the masked villain.

Much of the promotional materials for Solo displayed Enfys without any characters around, allowing any number of characters to be the person under the mask. The above video shows Qi’Ra facing off against Enfys, making it impossible for her to be the villain.

Possibly igniting the rumors about the character even further were conflicting reports about the character’s gender, with these heated discussions getting as passionate as those surrounding Supreme Leader Snoke’s origins.

A report from Star Wars Insider had claimed that the character was female, with the issue explaining, “Busy carving out a nefarious reputation as the violent and enigmatic leader of a gang of swoop-riding pirates—the Cloud-Riders—the deadly Enfys Nest is an extremely dangerous and brutal marauder. With his face always obscured beneath a fearsome helmet, Nest is deadly, athletic, and percussively vicious.”

A toy that was released which featured the character, however, described, “The vehicle’s body represents the tribal mask she hides behind, while the cooling fan is shrouded in the tribal necklace detail of the nefarious member of the Cloud Riders Gang. Her distinctive helmet extends off the rear of the car, taking on a spoiler effect. Although she can pilot the galaxy with the best of them and has the fighting skills of someone you want to steer clear from, her boom pole weapon runs along the side and exhaust pipes as an extra security measure.”

These contradicting details seemed to imply there would be great importance of the character’s true identity, leading fans to speculate that Qi’Ra, who we knew was a figure from Han’s past, would have descended down a dark path to become Enfys. Another possibility is that Enfys is more of a representation of a villain that can be adopted by multiple individuals, possibly explaining that the character was once a male and then was embraced by a female.

Audiences are sure to learn more about the character when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Did you think Qi’Ra was secretly Enfys Nest? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

