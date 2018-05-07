‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tickets Go On Sale On Fandango

In a move that surprised virtually no one, Lucasfilm has announced that tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story are now on sale ahead of its May 25th release. You can head to Fandango to purchase tickets for a theater near you.

The on-sale announcement came on May 4th, an impromptu holiday that has gained momentum in the social media age. While the original film’s anniversary is May 25th, it’s hard for Lucasfilm and fans to miss an opportunity to celebrate “May the Fourth” to offer a variety of promotional opportunities and share their love of the franchise with others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucasfilm and Disney, however, might not need much reason to encourage fans to check out Solo when it lands in theaters, as the film is already tracking to earn record numbers in its opening weekend.

According to Variety, Solo is on track to take in anywhere between $165 and $175 million, which would break at least one record in its opening weekend. Pirates of the Carribean: At World’s End has the record for best Memorial Day weekend opening with $139.8, which it appears Solo could easily topple.

The Last Jedi, the previous release in the Star Wars saga, opened to an estimated $220 million domestically, with Solo falling far short of that number. Solo could potentially best Rogue One‘s $155 million opening, though it would seem likely that this could be accomplished with the three-day holiday weekend and the familiarity audiences already have with Han Solo.

Last weekend, Lucasfilm had to hand over a coveted accolade to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avengers: Infinity War opened to $258 million to become the biggest domestic box office earner in its opening weekend, a record previously held by The Force Awakens‘ $248 million.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Will you be checking out the film in its opening weekend? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, StarWars]

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.