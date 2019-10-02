The Star Wars Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp is the Brightest Hunk of Junk in the Galaxy

Triple Force Friday is still a few days away, but you can get an early start on the merchandising blitz with this new Star Wars Millennium Falcon anglepoise desk lamp. It’s posable, USB powered (10 foot cord), and includes a considerable amount of detail.
The Star Wars Millennium Falcon desk lamp is available to order here for $65.99 with free shipping. It’s shipping now, in fact, so grab one before they go on backorder or sell out completely. As for Triple Force Friday, here’s a taste of what you can expect…
An enormous amount of Star Wars toys and accessories will launch starting at 9pm PT (12am ET) on October 3rd / 4th. You will be able to order the vast majority of items here at Entertainment Earth starting at that time. We also have confirmation that many of the items will also be available here at Walmart. You’ll want to keep tabs on the highly anticipated waves from Hasbro, Funko, and LEGO, so we’ve put together a checklist below to help.
Hasbro:
- The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber
- The Rise of Skywalker Scream Saber Lightsaber
- The Rise of Skywalker Lightsaber Academy Battling System
- The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Electronic Red Lightsaber
- The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Electronic Mask
- The Rise of Skywalker Nerf GlowStrike Dart Refill
- The Rise of Skywalker Nerf GlowStrike Dart Poe Dameron Blaster
- The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Nerf Blaster
- Galaxy of Adventures R2-D2, BB-8, D-O Action Figures
- The Rise of Skywalker Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy
- Galaxy of Adventures First Order Driver and Treadspeeder
- The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron’s X-Wing
- The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force WOW! Kids 4-Pack Wave 1
- The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force WOW! Kids 4-Pack Wave 2
- The Rise of Skywalker Micro Force Advent Calendar
- The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Action Figure
- The Black Series Rey and D-O Action Figures
- The Black Series Sith Trooper Action Figure
- The Black Series The Mandalorian Action Figure
- The Black Series Cal Kestis Action Figure
- The Black Series Second Sister Inquisitor Action Figure
- The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Action Figure
- The Black Series Offworld Jawa Action Figure
- The Vintage Collection Knight of Ren Action Figure
- The Vintage Collection Sith Jet Trooper Action Figure
- The Vintage Collection Luke (X-Wing Pilot) Action Figure
- The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Rey Action Figure
- The Vintage Collection Zorii Bliss Action Figure
- The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron Action Figure
- The Rise of Skywalker Spark and Go Droids Wave 1 Set
- The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 1
- The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case
- The Rise of Skywalker 12-Inch Action Figures
- The Rise of Skywalker Level 2 Lightsabers Wave 1 Case
- The Rise of Skywalker Level 1 Lightsabers Wave 1 Case
- Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 1
- Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 2
- Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures Wave 3
- The Black Series Action Figures Wave 1 Case
- The Rise of Skywalker Spark and Go Droids Wave 1R1
- The Rise of Skywalker Level 2 Lightsabers Wave 1 Rev 1
- The Rise of Skywalker Masks Wave 1 Case
- Galaxy of Adventures Rey Action Figure
- Galaxy of Adventures Chewbacca Action Figure
- Galaxy of Adventures Kylo Ren Action Figure
- Supreme Leader Kylo Ren 12-inch Action Figure
- Darth Vader 12-inch Action Figure
- Star Wars Saga Edition Monopoly Game
- Chewbacca Edition Bop It! Game
Lego
- 75246 Star Wars Death Star Cannon
- 75248 Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter
- 75249 Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter
- 75250 Star Wars Pasaana Speeder Chase
- 75254 Star Wars AT-ST Raider
- 75255 Star Wars Yoda
- 75256 Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Shuttle
- 75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Funko
- The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Rey Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Jannah Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Finn Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker BB-8 Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Rose Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Zorii Bliss Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker First Order Jet Trooper Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren in Tie Whisper Deluxe Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Tread Speeder Pop! Movie Moment
- The Rise of Skywalker D-0 Pop!
- The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display Case
- The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack
- The Rise of Skywalker Pop! Pens Display Case
- Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1 Pop!
- Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor Pop!
- The Mandalorian Pop!
- The Mandalorian Kuiil Pop!
- The Mandalorian IG-11 Pop!
- The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop!
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.