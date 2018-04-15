Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About One ‘Star Wars’ Marathon Airing Out of Order

Plenty of Star Wars fans have their own favorite ways of marathoning the franchise — but one network may have just introduced a new version.

Over the weekend, the Internet was excited to find that TNT was airing a marathon of Star Wars movies. But as several Reddit users were quick to point out, there was something about the marathon that felt a little off, as the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy were both airing completely out of sequence.

As one screenshot illustrated, the order the films were being played in jumped around quite a bit: first was Empire Strikes Back, followed by Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, Phantom Menace, Return of the Jedi, and finally The Force Awakens.

This random order is certainly an unusual way of presenting the films, one that some fans have speculated was in order to get the best ratings at certain times of day. Still, this notion of watching the films in a completely different pattern – something different from the sequential or “machete” orders of viewing – has gotten quite an amusing response among the fanbase. Here are some of our favorite reactions.

I want to know WHO decided which Star Wars movies to show on TNT today, and in what order, because it has been all over the map. Jumping from original trilogy to prequels and then 2 showings of TFA. This wasn’t even Machete Order. I’m so confused. — rachel pribish (@rachelprib) April 15, 2018

