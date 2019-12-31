Star Wars: Here’s How to Ring in the New Year with Obi-Wan Saying “Hello There”

Star Wars is at the front of so many minds these days. Between The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, there is plenty to geek out about. As the new year approaches, it is fitting to know many will ring in the decade with Star Wars at hand, and there is a special way you can honor the Force on New Year’s Eve.

After all, what better way is there to welcome 2020 than with Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Jedi Master is perfectly suited for such a celebration, and we’re here to tell you how Obi-Wan can greet you at midnight tonight.

Thanks to an ever-popular Reddit thread, fans of the Star Wars prequel did some New Year’s sleuthing for fans. As it turns out, you can play Revenge of the Sith at a certain time tonight to have Obi-Wan greet you with “Hello There” at the start of 2020.

If you begin playing Episode III at 11:02:48 pm on New Year’s Eve, then Obi-Wan will share his line right at midnight. The simple “Hello There” will set the tone for your new year and even the new decade if you let it. Just, try to avoid the rest of Obi-Wan’s luck.

Sure, the Jedi might be a fan-favorite character, but he has had some terrible luck. Obi-Wan is no doubt one of the universe’s saviors in Star Wars, but he dealt with all sorts of grief in the prequels. From his master’s death to his student’s turn, Obi-Wan had it rough. In the final moments of Revenge of the Sith, it was Obi-Wan who was forced to strike down Anakin after the Dark side turned the promising star. Hopefully, you can avoid such a scenario in 2020, so let Obi-Wan be a lesson to you as this new decade gets underway.

