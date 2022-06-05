Star Wars: Obi-wan Kenobi Actress Teases Epic Finale Episode

✖

Star Wars fans are halfway through Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and they should stick around for the finale. At least that's what actress Bonnie Piesse thinks. Piesse reprises her role as Beru Lars from the Star Wars prequel trilogy in Obi-Wan Kenobi. She stopped by ComicBook.com's ComicBook Nation podcast to talk about returning to that galaxy far, far away. As she tells it, she was as surprised as anyone else to get the call from Deborah Chow. However, once they made contact, Piesse was ready, and she made a conscious effort to soak in the entire experience.

"I know it's really cliche to say I was pinching myself, but I actually literally was, " Piesse says on the podcast. "Looking around at the sets and being like, okay, don't take it for granted. It was awesome. I found out about it, I guess it was in late 2020, and I'd heard that they were doing a Kenobi movie for a while, and then the message came through, which I didn't even know that that's what it was, so it took me a second to respond. Then I was talking to Deborah Chow. When I saw her name and I realized I was talking to her, I was like, okay, this is probably Kenobi."

While Piesse was ready to return to Tatooine, there were some delays thanks to COVID. Keeping quiet about the role was not easy.

"There were a lot of delays, all the COVID stuff, and it kept getting pushed back," Piesse recalls. "I couldn't tell anyone until, I guess they announced it in March last year. So as soon as that went up on Instagram I was like, okay, finally I can tell, because I've been saying I'm going away for this thing that I can't tell you."

During those delays, reports say that Obi-Wan Kenobi's story went through a significant overhaul. Piesse doesn't know the specifics, but she's heard similar and is happy with how things came out for Beru.

"I don't really know, but I think so, I think there were some adjustments, I think in my favor, but I don't really know how it all worked," Piesse says. "I didn't see anything else. I hear that there were overhauls, a big one, I guess. I heard Joby Harold, the writer, actually said, but yeah, I didn't get to see them, so all I get to see is what I ended up with. I'm happy."

At three episodes into the series, Beru hasn't appeared yet. However, viewers have seen that husband Owen Lars isn't a fan of Obi-Wan's attempts to bring Luke into the ways of the Jedi. Piesse says Beru has one motivation: treating Luke like a son.

"I won't give anything away because that would be bad, but I would say Beru's whole role and her biggest care in the world is Luke," Piesse says. "She just wants to take care of Luke, and we've seen in A New Hope the older Beru was saying he's not a farmer, so she does that Luke has a different destiny. But I think she just wants to be his mom and care for him. She just wants the best for him... Ever since he arrived in her arms as a little baby, she just took him on, and yeah, she's a total mother figure."

Piesse does go on to say that the, while not as profound a journey as the one Obi-Wan is on, the Lars will be changed by the show's end. "They definitely have an arc," she says. "But Obi-Wan's arc, obviously, he starts off really defeated; he's lost all hope. For Obi-Wan, it's so sad to see, and, definitely, he has a journey where it leads more towards the original Obi-Wan, where he's clearly in a very different place."

Finally, Piesse hinted that Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale would be something for Star Wars fans to behold. "I will say that the final episode I think is going to be extraordinary," she teased.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first three episodes are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes debut Wednesdays on Disney+.