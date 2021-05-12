Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Claims He Filmed a "Special" Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene on May the 4th

✖

Ewan McGregor says he's already worked with someone special on the set of Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan, and it may (or may not) be a soundbite that'd make Paul Bettany blush. According to the Star Wars mainstay, the cast and crew celebrated Star Wars Day on May 4th by working away on the Disney+ series. On a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, McGregor said his workload that day included a scene with "someone very special" in his life.

"Yes, I got to play a very special scene on May the 4th with someone very special in my life," McGregor told the late-night host. "That's all I can tell you about it, but it was a great moment."

When pressed for more information, McGregor said he didn't think he's ever appeared with this special person on camera before, nor were they related to him. Sometime later, McGregor said his new wardrobe might be "slightly different" than what fans would expect the character to wear.

"It was good. It feels great. I have to say I'm having a really good time. The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect," the actor added. "To go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It's all still layered, it feels good. There are great scripts, and great people to work with. It's great. I'm having a good time."

This is the point where WandaVision fans might tell the Obi-Wan faithful to err on the side of caution. Bettany did, after all, make similar statements about his show for Marvel Studios, only for it to be revealed the actor's "special person" was himself.

"You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it?" Bettany said after the big reveal took place. "And then you actually panic about it? Because that's what I did. Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, 'My god that's a good idea!' And they're going to be so disappointed when they find out it's me!"

Obi-Wan will follow in the footsteps of The Mandalorian and stream exclusively on Disney+. It has yet to set a release date.

