Star Wars Reveals Palpatine Explaining Sith Rule of Two to Darth Vader

Star Wars has revealed a new scene in which Emperor Palpatine reminds his pupil, Darth Vader, of the Sith's Rule of Two. The comes in this week's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4. Marvel Comics released a preview in which Palpatine and Vader discuss the Fermata Cage, an ancient artifact created by an artist using the dark side of the Force. Legend holds that the device can suspend people in time and that a powerful Sith Lord dwells within. Qi'ra and the Crimson Dawn have plotted to unleash the Fermata Cage's Sith Lord into the galaxy to destroy Palpatine and Vader. Though her first attempt failed, she has another shot.

Now aware of the Fermata Cage's existence and the rumor of a Sith Lord within it, Palpatine takes a moment to speak with Vader. He invites Vader to spar with him using their lightsabers. It is then that Palpatine brings up the Rule of Two, noting that should a Sith Lord emerge from the Fermata Cage, that would make three of them. Without saying it explicitly, Darth Sidious makes it clear that he does not plan to be the one culled to maintain the Sith's only real law.

You can see the full preview below. Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4 goes on sale on March 1st. The issue's solicitation information follows.