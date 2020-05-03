Star Wars Retcons the Rule of Two of the Sith

✖

Star Wars fans have long believed in the Sith "Rule of Two." Master Yoda refers to it when he first learns of Darth Maul's existence in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. He notes that there are always two Sith — one master and one apprentice. More recent additions to the Star Wars canon have called this rule into question. If there are only ever two Sith at any given time, then who was serving Palpatine on the planet of Exegol all this time, as revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (coming to Disney+ on May 4th)? Where did the Sith troopers that were part of the Final Order come from? The junior novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker retcons the Rule of Two in a way that makes these newer additions make sense.

In the Rise of Skywalker junior novelization, written by Michael Kogge, Rey reads an ancient text about the Sith. The text reveals that the Jedi did not grasp the full extent of the Rule of Two. The text reads, "The Prime is one, but the Jedi are many. The Sith were Many but often emerge Ruled by Two. The Seeds of the Jedi have been Sown throughout the Galaxy, on Ossus, Jedha, Xenxiar, and Others. The Sith have no Seeds, since what they Bury does not Grow. They are the Despoilers of Worlds, and have Laid to Waste once Fertile Habitats such as Korriban, Ziost, Ixigul, Asog, and Others."

Based on this retcon, there have always been more than two Sith. The master and the apprentice that the Jedi believe are the Sith in their entirety are but the tip of the iceberg that the Sith allow the Jedi to see. They are the leaders, while the others serve entirely in shadow. It also adds new meaning to the title "Sith Lord," as these two leaders now rule over the other Sith.

This explains Exegol and the Final Order, but also some other things about the Sith that haven't ever fit well with the idea of the Rule of Two. After the execution of Order 66, the Empire used Inquisitors to hunt down the remaining Jedi. The Inquisitors were Force-users, and at least some of them former Jedi. It was unclear how they fit into the Sith power structure, but now it seems more clear. It also explains why Count Dooku, Palpatine's apprentice, had an apprentice of his own, Ventress.

