SNL Cast Interrupts Adam Driver’s Attempt to Spoil Star Wars

Our host, Adam Driver and Pete chat about their summers. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/mOLLlwifrW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Adam Driver began his episode of SNL with a hilarious monologue where he had to refrain himself from going all Kylo Ren on the rest of the cast members.

The Star Wars actor lamented returning for the first episode because everyone wants to talk about their summer vacations, interrupting his monologue to do so. He even tried to spoil Star Wars: Episode IX, only to be cut short.

Driver even tried to reveal where the real Ewoks live, but was unfortunately interrupted yet again. Stupid SNL cast members.

The Star Wars actor had a great summer himself, having starred in the critically acclaimed Spike Lee joint BlacKkKlansman. And now he’s back to work on Star Wars: Episode IX, taking a small break in New York City before filming in London on the final installment in the Skywalker Saga.

Driver’s last appearance on Saturday Night Live was memorable as the actor skewered his role as Kylo Ren in a parody sketch of Undercover Boss. In it, Kylo Ren disguised himself as Matt the Radar Technician in order to learn the lives of the First Order schlubs working at Starkiller Base.

Former SNL star Bobby Moynihan stopped by The Star Wars Show a few months back to discuss writing this sketch and working with Driver.

“It’s the best,” Moynihan said. “We were so excited to have Adam Driver come in that week, he could not have been cooler, it was just the best. Just watching him getting into Kylo Ren. Right before one of the shots, he was like, ‘Can I have a second?’ and started punching himself in the stomach in the corridor and I was like, ‘That is the coolest thing in the world.’”

Moynihan revealed they had another Star Wars skit in mind that unfortunately did not go through.

“I had an idea that we thankfully didn’t do where me and Taren (Killam) were two Stormtroopers who were just sweeping up and then Han Solo’s body fell and we were just like, ‘We just cleaned,” Moynihan admitted. “And we were just looking at this pile of mess and going, ‘Wow, that’s a nice blaster, that’s pretty iconic.’ Just saying lots of stuff like that. We didn’t do that one, thank god.”

Driver’s episode of Saturday Night Live will be available to stream on NBC’s website and app on September 30th.