Star Wars: James Mangold's Movie Title Possibly Revealed

The Star Wars galaxy is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, with a slate of movies and Disney+ exclusive shows on the horizon. Among these is a new movie set to be directed and co-written by James Mangold, which will explore the very early days of the Jedi in the Star Wars franchise. While there is a lot that remains unknown about Mangold's take on the franchise, there's a chance that a new interview just revealed the film's subtitle. In new comments to SFX Magazine (via r/StarWarsLeaks), producer Simon Emanuel, who worked with Mangold on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, referred to the upcoming Star Wars movie as Jedi Prime. It remains to be seen if this, or the previously-said subtitle of Dawn of the Jedi, will end up being the movie's final title.

"James Mangold's Jedi Prime is set thousands and thousands of years before [the original trilogy], and I'm really excited to see what happens there," Emanuel revealed.

What Is James Mangold's Star Wars Movie About?

Plot details surrounding Mangold's movie currently remain under wraps, outside of the fact that the film will be set 25,000 years before any of the events covered by the Star Wars franchise thus far. Mangold has teased that his aspirations for the film are to tell a story that can stand on its own from the established canon.

"When I talk to some of the Star Wars clerics who keep track of all these timelines, I was like, 'So when would this have happened?' and they were like, '25,000 years before Episode I.' And I was like, 'Oh, I was looking for some distance, but that's distance,'" Mangold joked in an interview last year. "The reality, for me, was that feeling of space, pun not intended but apropos, was something that I felt was really important. Not to get away from -- again, fan service or the intricacies of what George [Lucas] has set up and dreamed of, but to just have the space to tell a story and not be instantly encumbered by the bases you have to hit. Which, honestly, there's no way to explain it to folks other than to say it's like that game we played as kids, Twister, that at a certain point, you're in a tangle because you just are trying to find a way to tell a story with so many constraints that you can't."

What Is the Next Star Wars Movie?

Directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his pint-sized ward, Grogu. The film is confirmed to have a release date of May 22, 2026.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.