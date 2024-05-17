Daisy Ridley Hopes to Reunite With John Boyega in New Star Wars Movie

Young Woman and the Sea had its premiere last night, and the new film sees Daisy Ridley playing accomplished swimmer, Gertrude Ederle. Naturally, Ridley couldn't walk the red carpet without getting some questions about her upcoming return to Star Wars. It was announced last year that she would be getting her own solo film as Rey, the character she first played in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley was asked if she'd like to reunite with her Star Wars sequels co-star, John Boyega, who played Finn.

"Absolutely, of course," Ridley said when asked if she'd like Boyega to be a part of her upcoming Star Wars project. "It feels like we should, yeah."

Earlier this year, Ridley addressed other sequel stars popping up in the Rey movie during an interview with Variety.

"No, because I don't know what is what or who is who [in the new movie]," Ridley explained when asked if it will be weird to make a Star Wars without Boyega, Adam Driver (Ben Solo/Kylo Ren), or Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron). "So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there. Now I'm in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I've been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I've got better as a performer."

What Is Young Woman and the Sea About?

You can read a descirption of the film here: "Young Woman and the Sea tells the story of Gertrude Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England."

"Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, with a script from Jeff Nathanson. The film is produced by Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who acquired the rights to Stout's book back in 2015. In addition to Ridley, the cast of Young Woman and the Sea includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler."

Young Woman and the Sea will receive a limited theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures starting May 31st.