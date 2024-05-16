Star Wars: The Acolyte Producer Hints at a Season 2

Star Wars fans are set to head into The High Republic for the first live-action adventure set in that time period with Star Wars: The Acolyte, and while it's unclear how audiences will react to this ambitious experience, producer Rayne Roberts is hinting that a Season 2 could be in the works. Unlike some other stories set in a galaxy far, far away, the minds behind this debut season wanted to make sure to offer a fulfilling ending as opposed to leaving things open-ended, but if the characters prove to be a hit with audiences, it sounds as though fans could spend more time with them. Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 10th.

"We've got to get back into the writers' room for Season 2 to see where we're at," Roberts shared with SFX Magazine, per Screen Rant. "We have some initial thoughts about what we want to do, but in terms of where the story will ultimately wrap up, that hasn't been quite nailed down yet."

The timing of this first season meant that the series had to compensate for some challenges, as last year's writers' and actors' strikes saw the project suffer through extensive delays. These remarks about bringing a writers' room back together would imply there has been little, if any, development of what a sophomore season would explore.

"We want to make sure this season has an ending -- some catharsis -- but you always want to leave the door open. We've talked about where the story could go, and [showrunner] Leslye [Headland] has so many ideas -- and like anything, if something's successful, you can bet you'll find other stories within it."

The current timeline of the live-action franchise spans from the time of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which spans roughly 60 years. The High Republic is roughly 150 years before Phantom Menace, and while The Acolyte will be the first live-action exploration of the era, there are a number of novels and comic books that take place in this time containing many compelling characters and events to explore.

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the events. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

