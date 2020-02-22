Star Wars: The Clone Wars Gets Emojis on Twitter to Celebrate Final Season Release

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back for the final season and fans are loving another set of adventures within this world. Disney and Lucasfilm have rolled out some new emojis on Twitter to celebrate the start of Season 7. Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex, Mace Windu, Padme, Darth Maul, Bo Katan and Yoda all get their own custom icons. Including first name editions for some of the main characters. As things get closer to the end, it’s easy to imagine the hype will ramp up even further. The Bad Bunch is on Disney+ right now and a lot of people have been waiting for this moment for a while. Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett had this to say of the first episode of the new season:

“Clone Wars has and continues to fulfill George Lucas’s original idea for Star Wars — a story like an old sci-fi serial — better than most of the films. What’s more, some of the best character writing in the franchise appears in The Clone Wars, and this final season looks to carry that through to the end. If you’re already a fan of The Clone Wars, this initial return suggests a finale that fulfills the promise of everything that’s come before. It’s beautiful, action-packed, and rich in themes and emotion. If you’re new to the series, give these episodes a shot. They’re a fine taste of what you’ve been missing.”

The struggle between light and dark while still erring on the side of justice is a constant theme of the series for Filoni. He”s tried to inject his work with that core conflict and Clone Wars is no different.

“It’s really the backbone [of the Star Wars saga],” Filoni pointed out of that struggle. “It’s that personal journey. [We saw that] with Luke Skywalker, and we’ve seen Rey going on this journey. But for me now with Ahsoka, she’s been the student Jedi the whole time, and she’s finally being challenged by what she will do with her knowledge and her training and her abilities when faced with the ultimate test — which is what you’ll see at the end of Clone Wars here.”

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes debuting weekly.