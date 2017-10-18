Star Wars: Theater Standee Shows New ‘The Last Jedi’ Creatures in Action

With a new Star Wars film comes new characters and locations, not to mention a wide variety of all-new majestic creatures. Audiences have seen glimpses of the “fathiers” in behind-the-scenes photos of The Last Jedi, while a new standee shows our heroes going for a ride on the new species.

Star Wars fans have always taken to giving creatures they don’t know the official name for by nicknames, but the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi officially refers to the above fathiers as “Space Horses” in leaked images.

The book also describes the creatures, saying, “Graceful and majestic creatures, fathiers are prized across the galaxy for their ability to run extremely fast. The Canto Bight casinos exploit them for competitive (and highly popular) races.”

The behind-the-scenes photos of the creatures show that elaborate puppets were used as stand-ins for the fathiers, with John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran riding the puppet.

Based on all of these clues, we could assume that Finn and Rose head to Canto Bight and, while there, run into some trouble. At some point, they will hitch a ride on a fathier to escape from something that pursues them.

Earlier this year, toys released for The Last Jedi included Canto Bight Police with Canto Bight Police Speeders, who could be the ones who seek out Finn, possibly tipped off by the First Order.

The first creatures from The Last Jedi to capture the public’s attention were porgs, as they were small, bird-like characters that resemble puffins and live on Ahch-To. With last week’s trailer, fans not only got to see a porg shriek alongside Chewbacca, but also saw new creatures that have lovingly been dubbed “Crystal Foxes,” as we’ve yet to get confirmation on what their official name is. We can only assume fathiers will also fascinate audiences.

Fans will learn all about porgs and fathiers when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

