Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cast Thank Fans in New Video Ahead Before Season Finale

Lucasfilm is getting ready to wrap up the action-packed third season of The Mandalorian, and Star Wars fans are completely in the dark on how it could end. The Mandalorian: Season 3's penultimate episode revealed some shocking things about Mandalore and left our heroes in a precarious position. Disney+ will begin streaming the finale tomorrow, and it seems like everyone is excited about it, including the cast. The cast of the series recorded a new video to hype up the episode, which was released on The Mandalorian's social media pages today. In the video, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, and more thank all the fans for their support of the latest season.

You can check out the video below.

The season finale arrives tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JKFUAynuB5 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) April 19, 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

