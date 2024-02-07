Dave Filoni Speaks Out on The Mandalorian Movie and Season 4 Plans

One of the biggest surprises in the world of Star Wars that fans earned this year was the announcement of the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be directed by Jon Favreau. With a majority of fans expecting the announcement of a Season 4 of The Mandalorian, we've been wondering what the small-screen future of Din Djarin would be, with filmmaker Dave Filoni recently being asked about the status of the series and offering up a predictably vague answer about such a prospect. He did, though, note that he was seemingly as excited to see what Jon Favreau does as a director for a Star Wars feature film as fans are.

"There's so much spinning in the galaxy right now. You know me better than to commit to any one thing, no mind trick works on me," Filoni shared with Entertainment Tonight when asked about Season 4 of The Mandalorian. "I'm excited about what we're doing right now, but the movie, I think, is gonna be great. With Jon at the helm, it's gonna be fantastic, and he's so well-studied in Star Wars now, so he's got a great shorthand and I love collaborating with him. Just excited to share the future of what we're doing."

Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuted last year and ended with Din Djarin and Grogu appearing to have put their life of bounty hunting behind them, though the popularity of the show made it feel as though it wasn't ending quite yet. As fans were waiting for the official announcement of Season 4, fans instead learned about The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lucasfilm, Disney, and associated filmmakers have kept quiet about how the movie will impact The Mandalorian, with some audiences wondering if we would be getting a movie in lieu of a Season 4. However, reports claim that fans can currently anticipate both a movie and a Season 4. Additionally, Filoni himself is slated to direct a movie that will serve as a crossover set during The New Republic and would bring together elements of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement when The Mandalorian & Grogu was announced. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Stay tuned for updates on The Mandalorian Season 4 and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Are you hoping we get a Season 4 of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!