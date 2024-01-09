Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 4 Reportedly Still Happening Alongside New Movie

The Mandalorian Season 3 wrapped up back in April of 2023, with Star Wars fans having no concrete updates about the future of the character since that finale, but today brings the exciting news that filmmaker Jon Favreau is developing the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, which heads into production later this year. Potentially making matters even more exciting is that, according to Deadline, this big-screen adventure won't be taking the place of a Season 4 and that a new batch of episodes is still in development. With the movie set to go into production later this year, it would seem unlikely that we'd get a Season 4 of the series anytime soon, though it's also possible that The Mandalorian could pivot away from the adventures of Din Djarin and instead focus on Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze.

The outlet expressed, "It's not yet been confirmed whether [Pedro] Pascal will reprise his role as the Mandalorian for the new film. At present, a fourth season of his hit series is also in development."

Given that Pedro Pascal's popularity only continues to grow, as he's also starring in the hit HBO series The Last of Us, it's entirely possible that The Mandalorian could lean into the exploits of the fan-favorite Bo-Katan, as it would still fall in line with the title of the program. As some projects have been known to do, a Season 4 could also add a subtitle to specify that we are no longer following the journey of Djarin, especially as each season has added more characters and mythology to the concept.

It's entirely possible, of course, that this report could prove to be incorrect or that, as more time passes, Lucasfilm ends up reevaluating the future of the franchise and a Season 4 is scrapped or pivots to being an entirely different project. Whatever the future might hold for The Mandalorian, fans can still be excited about the movie that will start shooting later this year.

In the realm of TV, fans know that Star Wars: The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Key could debut this year, while a Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor is also on the way. A Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka is also confirmed to be in development, though it's unknown when, or if, the series will be officially renewed.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Mandalorian.

Are you hoping we get a Season 4 of the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!