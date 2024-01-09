Star Wars Fans Happy and Confused by The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Announcement

Star Wars has made the major announcement that instead of The Mandalorian Season 4, we're getting Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film that will go into production this year, with Mandalorian show creator Jon Favreau attached to direct. The Mandalorian is the biggest and most popular Star Wars property out right now, so naturally there is a massive wave of reactions coming in from both hardcore Star Wars fans and mainstream fans who jumped into the franchise because of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Here's what Star Wars fans are now saying about The Mandalorian & Grogu movie:

Let's Goooooo LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/IrFIU1gmwr — 𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣 (@owen02_) January 9, 2024 The overwhelming sentiment seems to be one of excitement from most fans of The Mandalorian – after all, this is just their favorite show getting a shot at the big screen.

See You In...A Few Years? For release when? 2027? Will anyone care then? Not being snarky…asking seriously. That will be, what? Four years since the last season on Disney+? — Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) January 9, 2024 The Mandalorian & Grogu is going into production this year, but it will be a hot minute before we actually see their adventures continue.

Great Idea... Terrible Name That's a terrible name. I'll still go see it because, you know, Mandalorian. But seriously. Better name. — The Opinionated Ogre (@JustinDRosario) January 9, 2024 "The Mandalorian & Grogu" isn't exactly a name on the fringe edge of creativity, and a lot of Star Wars fans are acknowledging that.

Babu Back to Big Screen They'll need Droidsmiths @Jon_Favreau pic.twitter.com/4wr8Jiy72G — Stormy 🖤 (@Stormy_Life_) January 9, 2024 Babu Frik made the Anzellans cute and lovable breakout stars of the franchise when he made his franchise debut in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. The Mandalorian then ran with that baton, offering fans an entire pit crew of Anzellan droidsmiths to adore. If Mando and Grogu are headed to the big screen, than it's a safe bet the Anzellans are as well!

Is This Even A Plan? So there's still no plan — Mr.McCormick⚡️ (@colemccormick1) January 9, 2024 On a more cynical front, some fans are viewing a Mando and Baby Yoda movie the guarantee of a save maneuver, rather than an ambitious franchise plan in action.

That's Three-Billy, Easy! What?! No way!! I'm very surprised they are heading to the big screen, this is awesome! I definitely need to see this in IMAX! I'm calling it right now, the Box Office with be $3 Billion Dollars! No question. This is the Way. — Cameron C (@koolcam11) January 9, 2024 Okay, so maybe a $3 billion box office is a bit too ambitious – but this Mando/Baby Yoda movie IS an easy win for the Star Wars franchise.

Winning & Spinning pic.twitter.com/tFS6bihva0 — J.R. Choreño (Byulrae) (@JR_Choreno) January 9, 2024 This 'Grogu in a spinning chair' meme suddenly hits differently now. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to go into production sometime in 204.

STAR WARS IS DEAD. Star Wars is dead…Disney killed it with The Last Jedi and their treatment of the iconic Star Wars characters (Han, Luke + Leia) The ones people actually care about — Georgia Oldfield (@Georgia02917) January 9, 2024 Eh, we don't believe it, but we do feel it's only fair to give some light to fans who feel that way.