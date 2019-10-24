Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren Teases How Ben Solo Turned to the Dark Side

Ever since the character was first teased ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have been curious to learn more details about the mysterious Kylo Ren. Then that first movie in the sequel trilogy was released and revealed the villain is actually the scorned son of Leia Organa and Han Solo, a failed Jedi trainee who rejected Luke Skywalker and turned to the Dark Side. The circumstances surrounding his betrayal are still unknown, but it looks like fans might finally get some answers as we approach the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

A brand new mini-series from Marvel Comics details Ben Solo’s swerve to the Dark side in a title called Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren. The solicitation for the second issue teases some major revelations for both Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo. Check it out below:

SNOKE SINKS HIS CLAWS IN! YOUNG BEN SOLO FACES THE KNIGHTS OF REN!

With the new Jedi school in ruins and fellow students hot on his trail for the murder of their master, Ben Solo flees to the only friend he has left in the galaxy…a man named Snoke. But Snoke has plans for Ben… and ideas about the Force that are as dangerous as they are intriguing for the troubled young Jedi.

If Ben wishes to be truly free…the answers might lie with the dark side. And with the Knights of Ren!

But it won’t be the first time he’s tangled with the Knights. In the past, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker journeys to the Unknown Regions and brings young Ben along for the mission. Can even Luke Skywalker stand against the fabled Knights of Ren?!

The comic, written by Charles Soule with art by Will Sliney, seems promising in its revelation of how Ben Solo came under the influence of Supreme Leader Snoke and eventually transformed into Kylo Ren.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this development and how it actually occurred, not to mention what it means for the future of the Star Wars franchise.

We’ll finally get some answers when the final film in the Skywalker Saga premieres later this year.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren will be released in comic shops and online in January 2020.