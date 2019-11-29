New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Shows Rey Using Powerful Jedi Ability

In just a few short weeks, audiences will be treated to the saga-ending epic that is sure to be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In addition to a few official trailers, audiences have begun to be treated to a fair share of commercials and TV spots. One of the more recent commercials was released earlier this week, and featured a mix of previously-seen footage and new content. The biggest new clip from the film featured Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in some sort of First Order ship — and Rey using a surprising tool to get out of it. The clip sees Rey performing a “Jedi Mind Trick” on a pair of nearby Stormtroopers, which convinces them that they are supposed to be there.

The short clip is just the latest example of Rey’s ever-evolving Force abilities (and will probably at least somewhat validate those who still believe the “Rey is a Kenobi” theory). Even with the phrase “Jedi Mind Trick” becoming part of our pop culture lexicon, some of the most notable attempts at it in the original trilogy – with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker trying to convince Stormtroopers that these “aren’t the droids” they’re looking for – essentially failed.

Given the fact that Rey has (presumably) been studying the sacred Jedi texts in the time since The Last Jedi, it’s easy to see how she would be able to master something like the “Jedi Mind Trick”. According to Ridley, Rey’s confidence in her abilities carries over to how she felt on set of The Rise of Skywalker as well.

“It’s the first time I’ve filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could’ve done,” Ridley revealed in an interview earlier this year. “The third one for me was the best. It’s a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s**t – like, physically, emotionally – and I got to work with so many people.”

“I get a bit scared because this year a lot of good things happened. You’re like, ‘Oh no, is the universe storing up something?’” Ridley reflected. “But then I was like, ‘Well, f**k it if it is. I’d best enjoy this time.’”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theaters on December 20th.