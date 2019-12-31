Star Wars Fan Creates Homemade Darksaber

Few franchises have made an expansive shared universe through various forms of media. Since Star Wars has launched with a film trilogy, it’s since between written into television shows, novels, and comic books — all of which are canon. That’s led to some incredible crossover-storytelling with characters and items from say, an animated show, to a live-action film or series. That’s particularly the case with the Darksaber. Big spoilers up ahead for the season finale of Disney+’s The Mandalorian!

Thanks to The Mandalorian, the Darksaber is now one of the hottest items in pop culture and days after it showed up in the season finale of the hit Disney+ show, a video of a dedicated Star Wars fan making a replica version of the sci-fi sword has since gone viral again. Over four months ago, u/Darth_Kronos shared a video of the Darksaber they made, featuring a blade that lights up around the edges, creating the illusion of a black blade. Thanks to the popularity of The Mandalorian, the video — which you can see below — has started getting passed around again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chasing down The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his crew, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) eventually crashes his TIE fighter into the desert on Nevarro. A moment after the crash, a fiery black blade pierces the armor of the spacecraft as Gideon cuts himself free and it’s revealed the Imperial loyalist is now the wielder of the Darksaber.

The legendary item first appeared in an episode of the animated Clone Wars show, as part of the arsenal of Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau), the leader of a Mandalorian terrorist organization. As revealed throughout the show, the Darksaber was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian that became a part of the Jedi Order during the Old Republic.

It’s unclear how Gideon came into possession of the weapon, beings as it was introduced in live-action during the last moments of the finale, though it will likely be a part of The Mandalorian Season Two, something now in production.

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ in its entirety.