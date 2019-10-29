Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gets a Twitter Emoji

Forget spooky season, it’s Star Wars season right now and not only is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker heading into theaters in just under two months, Disney+ will launch in just over two weeks. One of the most eagerly-anticipated series coming to Disney+ just so happens to be the Star Wars franchise’s first live-action TV series, The Mandalorian. Monday night, fans got the final trailer for the project but that wasn’t the only exciting treat for Star Wars fans. The Mandalorian now has its own Twitter emoji as well.

As fans soon discovered on the social media platform, typing “#TheMandalorian” results in a pretty great emoji of the iconic Mandalorian helmet. You can see an example of it in the tweet below as well as in many of the replies to that tweet. Clearly, fans are loving it.

Writing #TheMandalorian so the helmet emoji appears. — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) October 28, 2019

In addition to the emoji and the final trailer for The Mandalorian, Disney+ and Star Wars Twitter accounts also unveiled some character posters for the series on Monday, giving fans plenty to soak in for the series. And it’s a series that fans are very excited about for more than just the fact that it’s a Star Wars story. The Mandalorian looks like it has the same quality fans expected from the feature films, something that creator Jon Favreau spoke to earlier this year.

“Well, first of all, you have to treat it like you’re making a movie for the big screen,” creator Jon Favreau said earlier this year. “The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flat screen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have. The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.

“Dave Filoni and I, who are partnering on this, we’ve been working so hard to try to honor the traditions of Star Wars and try to present something we would be delighted to see, as fans. Because we started a while ago, it’s gonna be available, day one, on Disney+, on November [12th]. I think they’re going one episode at a time, but it will be there, premiering on the platform, so if you have it, you’ll get to see it.”

The first episode of The Mandalorian arrives on November 12 on Disney+