Netflix Reveals Altered Carbon Season Two Trailer

Netflix is keeping its content train moving with a brand new season of original series Altered Carbon, and you can get your first look at the anticipated followup in the brand new trailer. Altered Carbon season 2 moves things forward in a big way, taking place 30 years after the finale of season 1. Fans will follow Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie) as he continues to search for Quellcrist (Renee Elise Goldsberry), and as you can see in the new trailer, it seems he finally finds her after a long long road. Fans will also find plenty of hard-hitting action and humor in the new season, and you can get a sneak peek of it all in the trailer above.

While Takeshi has been searching for Quellcrist, it seems there is much more to her story, and a big part of the season will be unraveling that mystery while, you know, trying not to get killed and solving a case that has produced several brutal murders.

Takeshi has his work cut out for him, and you can view the official description for Altered Carbon season 2 below.

"In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Season Two begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season One, and finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?"

Altered Carbon stars Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht star. Will Yun Lee and James Saito are recurring.

From Skydance Television, Altered Carbon is executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

Altered Carbon season 2 hits Netflix on Thursday, February 27th.

