Nickelodeon Renews Are You Afraid of the Dark and Blue's Clues

Nickelodeon has a packed slate heading into 2020 and 2021, and today the network released a host of returning shows that fans are sure to love. Nickelodeon renewed a total of 8 shows, but two of the biggest standouts from that list include the recently relaunched Blue's Clues & You! and Are You Afraid of the Dark. Are You Afraid of the Dark has been renewed for a second season and will feature more scary stories while Blue's Clues & You! will get a 3rd season with 20 episodes, and will feature the return of Josh and Blue and their fun adventures. You can find the official descriptions for both shows below.

Are You Afraid of the Dark (Season 2) – The beloved anthology series returns with more scary stories and a new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a chilling tale, only to witness the events of the terrifying story start to unfold around them.ACE Entertainment(To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) returns to produce, with ACEfounder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers.

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3, 20 episodes)–Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will meet new friends, including their new neighbor Periwinkle; spend time with Josh’s Lola--his grandmother (Carolyn Fe)--and cousins, Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton); and go on all-new fun-filled adventures to the present store, outer space and more.

In addition to those shows, two other notable projects also got pickups, with the new and improved All That getting 10 more episodes for season 1 and the adorable PAW Patrol getting a new 8th season, and you can find both descriptions below.

All That (Season 1, additional 10-episode pickup) –With a first season totaling 36episodes, the reboot of the iconic ‘90s pop-culture sketch series showcases the comedic talents of eight kid comedians and features musical performances and guest appearances from today’s biggest stars.

PAW Patrol (Season 8, 26 episodes)–Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the new season follows the paw-some pack of pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—as they embark on all-new action-packed rescue missions and work together to help their community of Adventure Bay, proving “no job is too big, no pup is too small!

