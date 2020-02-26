Lizzie McGuire Revival Still in the Works as Hilary Duff Throws Shade at Disney+

Out of all of Disney+'s upcoming original programming, many fans are especially excited to see how the Lizzie McGuire revival potentially comes together. The series' fate was thrown into question last month, when it was revealed that production on the series was on hiatus following the exit of showrunner Terri Minsky. According to reports from both Deadline and Variety, Lizzie McGuire is still being reworked for Disney+, albeit with some drama happening behind-the-scenes.

“We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development,” A Disney spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.”

Duff recently ignited speculation about the series' fate on social media, after taking to Instagram Stories to comment on the news that another Disney+ series, Love, Victor, was being moved to Hulu because its content wasn't "family-friendly". Duff shared a headline suggesting as much, with a comment that that "sounds familiar".

Early reports hinted that Love, Victor's move to Hulu was due to the series' depiction of "alcohol use, parents’ marital issues, and sexual exploration". According to Variety's reporting, Duff and Minsky were planning for a similarly "more adult" vision for the Lizzie McGuire revival, while Disney wanted the series to be a family-friendly tone akin to the original series.

Disney+ has had a precedent for moving more adult original content to Hulu, as the Zoe Kravitz-led High Fidelity series ultimately made the jump to the other streaming service. Based off of recent comments from Minsky, it sounds like that switch would actually be a positive for Lizzie McGuire, allowing it to carry on with its original vision.

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky told Variety. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

Disney is reportedly meeting with potential replacements for showrunner, although sources close to the production seem to be wary of whether or not the show will be able to fulfill both Duff and Disney's wishes.

What do you think of the latest updates surrounding the Lizzie McGuire revival? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

