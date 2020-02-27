Riverdale Fans Are Loving SPOILER's Coming Out Moment

Riverdale has one heck of a plot twist currently on its hands, now that the (apparent) death of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) has come to fruition. Fans were eager to see exactly what would happen in the moments after Jughead's body went cold -- and were given a pleasant surprise in the process. One of the show's ensemble of characters officially came out of the closet, adding an extra layer to one family's dynamic in the process. Spoilers for this week's episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder", below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the episode, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) returned home, still reeling from Jughead's apparent death, to find Mary Andrews (Molly Ringwald) meeting with Brooke Rivers, an old college friend of hers. Brooke, who had previously visited Riverdale to potentially help Archie get into college or the military, offered Archie the opportunity to get into the Naval academy. Archie was surprised by the offer, and clearly decided to continue considering it.

Meet Brooke Rivers. You may remember her from last season. She’s a badass. She and Mary met at Sarah Florence. We love them. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/gsEilyE0ev — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) February 27, 2020

Later on, Mary apologized to Archie for suggesting the Naval academy too quickly. In the process, she revealed that Brooke has actually become her girlfriend, with the two of them comforting each other in the months since Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) died.

That's right, Mary is confirmed to be canonically queer. The news has absolutely delighted Riverdale fans, who took to social media to cheer on Mary's coming out moment (and quickly ship her and Brooke). Here are some of our favorite responses to it.