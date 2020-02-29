Y: The Last Man on FX Lands Ben Schnetzer for Leading Role

Earlier this month it was revealed that the TV adaptation of comic series Y: The Last Man had hit another bump in the road as its lead actor Barry Keoghan was no longer involved in the series. The Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer actor has been attached to the series since July of 2018 and the exact reason behind his exit is still unclear. The series has wasted no time in finding his replacement though as The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Ben Schnetzer of Warcraft has been tapped to play Yorick Brown in the series. The role of Yorick is the only part that has been recast at this time.

The comic series from creators Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra has seen various attempts at adaptations come and go, with this most recent effort from FX seeming like the most promising. Once the series' cast had been revealed, it saw various changes in creative leadership, including a shift in showrunner. With the current incarnation of the series currently still in the scripting stage, the change in casting likely won't cause too many delays for the series which is still targeting a 2020 premiere.

Last month, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf claimed that development on the series was going well and that he had seen a handful of scripts.

“We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production," Landgraf revealed to Deadline. "We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

The series stars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn. Eliza Clark currently serves as the series' showrunner.

FX describes the series as follows: "Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class, and survival."

In the comic book series, Yorrick is joined by his monkey sidekick, Ampersand, who was previously said to be played by real life monkey Katie, the monkey who most famously played Marcel in the sitcom Friends. Due to the creative upheaval in the series throughout the past few months, it remains to be seen if Katie will appear in the series when it goes in front of cameras for its remaining episodes. THR previously reported that she could be replaced by a CG monkey in the future.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Y: The Last Man TV series.

