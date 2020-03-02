Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Reveals Scary Experience Being Stalked by Adult Fans

Fame is never easy and when you're a child actor, it can be especially difficult and, at times scary when adult fans cross the line. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard recently revealed some truly scary experiences he's endured since rocketing to fame in which adult fans stalked him when he was as young as 13-years-old.

The actor, who is now 17, revealed to Mastermind magazine (via Entertainment Weekly) that one of the notable incidents came when he was shooting It and Stranger Things had just debuted.

"When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting It," Wolfhard said. "Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, 'Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?' And I was like, 'No you can't have a selfie! How about don't follow children?'"

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only frightening stalking situation Wolfhard has dealt with.

"I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless."

Wolfhard isn't the only Stranger Things star who has had challenges with adults being a bit in appropriate in their approach to the actors. Millie Bobby Brown recently turned 16 and celebrated the milestone in a post to Instagram that, unfortunately, got a bit of attention that wasn't exactly supportive or appropriate, with people weighing in about her appearance and the age-appropriateness of things. Brown responded in another post, speaking out about the comments.

"Ya girls 16 :) 16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change. Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don't worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ♡,” Brown wrote.

What do you think about Wolfhard's opening up about his scary experiences with adult fans? Let us know in the comments below.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details about the show's upcoming fourth season.

