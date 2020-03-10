Supernatural Showrunner Posts Tease of Finale's Last Scene

The final season of Supernatural is upon us and cameras will be rolling on its final episode ever very soon. To prepare fans for the inevitable end, series showrunner Andrew Dabb took to Twitter to reveal that the finale script has been completed, posting a tease of the last moments from the last episode ever. The final three words that appear in the script for the episode are simply "BLACKOUT" and "The End," officially bringing the story of the Winchesters to a close. Dabb has been involved with the series since 2008, writing over 40 episodes along the way and climbing the ranks to serve as the showrunner starting with season 12.

Supernatural series creator Eric Kripke revealed an interesting tidbit about how he wrote the series in response to the photo as well, making a note of what he did with season finales in the early days.

"I wrote 'To Be Continued' at the end of the every #SPN ep as a good luck ritual," Kripke tweeted. "They couldn’t cancel us, we were continuing! #SPNFamily: know what’s still continuing? You. Your love for each other & the good you put in the world. If I could ask one thing, it’s that: keep it up."

The series has been on a brief hiatus for some time but will return on March 16 with an all-new episode. The final season of Supernatural has, maybe unsurprisingly, been one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how weird things have been getting for the Winchesters from time to time.

"They’re realizing, 'Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?'" Dabb said recently. "Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them." Plus, the brothers are "going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop."

Supernatural airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW. After fifteen seasons, Supernatural will wrap its epic run on Monday, May 18.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.