Westworld: "The Winter Line" Photos Tease Maeve's New World

HBO has released a series of photos for "The Winter Line", the second episode of Westworld's third season. The photos show off the new park that was teased in the Season 3's premiere's post-credits scene, as Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) will be operating in "Warworld", a park set in the midst of World War II. The scene, as fans will remember, showed Maeve waking up in a room filled with injured and tortured men, before opening a window to find a city under siege and Nazi regalia everywhere.

“We’re a moment culturally where the meaning of that conflict, the meaning of the rise of fascism in the 20th century, the horrors of the Second World War and the Nazis is being eroded and subverted and perverted and, frankly in very frightening ways, turned into a f-cking video game,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan said in a recent interview with IndieWire.

“The Spanish Civil War is fascinating. But as far as putting it together, we said, ‘Who the f-ck are we kidding? In the 2050s, World War II will just be another video game.’ It will have been co-opted and turned into something enjoyable,” Nolan continued. “So many villains in film and television are likened to Nazis. Who better who better to kick the shit out of? So it’s commentary on a number of different levels, but it proved irresistible. Honestly, in that sort of queasy way, it felt like an inevitability that that would be one of the parks.”

The photos also show off Vincent Cassel's new villain character, who is credited on the HBO website as Energerraund Serac, one of the architects of Rehoboam who is "a shadowy figure with vast resources". The trailer for the rest of the season seemed to show Serac meeting with Maeve, in hopes of enlisting her in his fight against Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and what she is doing in the "real world" of the 2050s. It remains to be seen where things go from there, but fans will surely be excited to find out.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. "The Winter Line" will air on March 22nd.