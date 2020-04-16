Brave New World Teaser Trailer Revealed for Peacock

NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service kicked off its early launch today, allowing Comcast subscribers the chance to check it out for themselves. While there are hours of archival content for fans to enjoy, Peacock has an interesting slate of original series and movies coming up -- and fans can get their first look at what to expect. Among these is the highly-anticipated adaptation of Brave New World, Aldous Huxley's iconic sci-fi novel. Peacock released a brief teaser trailer for the series, which you can check out below!

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.

Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Brave New World will also star Hannah John-Kamen, Kylie Bunbury, Demi Moore, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, and Nina Sosanya. The series will be written by Brian Taylor, Grant Morrison, and David Weiner, the latter of whom who will serve as executive producers, alongside Black Mirror: San Junipero's Owen Harris and Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

While Brave New World has been adapted into several TV movies over the years, a modern-day adaptation of the novel has been long-gestating. The series was initially put into development at SYFY in 2015, before getting legs at USA Network and then eventually going to Peacock.

