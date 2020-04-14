Peacock Early Preview to Launch Tomorrow for Comcast Subscribers

Comcast's new streaming service Peacock will debut an "early preview" starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, for Comcast and XFinity subscribers around the US. This version of the streaming service, Peacock Premium, will be ad-supported but comes at no additional cost to subscribers. Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers will be able to stream on Peacock first with other Comcast subscribers being given access by the end of the month. The full launch of Peacock remains on track for a July debut, but Variety reports that NBC Universal is evaluating whether they should consider launching the service earlier in order to capitalize on the amount of people stuck at home for the time being.

When it launches there will more than 15,000 hours of television and movies for subscribers to enjoy including the likes of Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Saved by the Bell, Jurassic Park, E.T., Shrek, and early access to NBC's late night shows. Both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will stream on the service hours HOURS ahead of their broadcast television premiere with The Tonight Show streaming at 8 PM ET with Late Night following at 9 PM ET, a full three and a half hours before they debut on standard television.

There will be three tiers of Peacock available to customers when it formally launches later this summer, from Peacock Free to Peacock Premium to an Ad-Free version of Peacock Premium. The free version is free, Peacock Premium will be $4.99 a month (or free for XFinity subscribers), and the Ad-Free version will be $9.99 per month (XFinity subscribers can grab this version for an extra $4.99 a month). The free version will not have access to the entire Peacock library and will only be subject to "select episodes of marquee Peacock originals," so choose wisely.

Countless other NBCUniversal content will be available on the service including all three Law and Orders, Two and a Half Men, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cheers, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Parks and Recreation, and Will & Grace, Peacock will also be home to original content however much of their slate of originals have been delayed into 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shows in development/production for Peacock include a new Battlestar Galactic, an adaptation of Brave New World, and MacGruber, plus revivals of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.